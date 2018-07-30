हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DMK Chief Karunanidhi is stable; being monitored closely by doctors

The 94-year-old leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (Iof Kauvery Hospital around 0130hrs on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped.

Jul 30, 2018, 10:32 AM IST
