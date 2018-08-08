हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi mortal remains to be moved from Rajaji Hall to Marina beach in Chennai

The final journey of DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi began at 4 pm on Wednesday. His mortal remains will be moved from Rajaji Hall to Marina beach in Chennai, where the last rites would be conducted.

Aug 08, 2018, 17:44 PM IST
The mortal remains of Karunanidhi to reach Marina beach by 7-8 pm

