DNA: 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped deep inside a flooded Thai cave have been rescued

Twelve boys and their football coach who were trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for more than a fortnight have been rescued. An elite team of Thai Navy SEALs and foreign rescue divers brought out the final four boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave near the Thai-Myanmar border.

Jul 10, 2018, 22:40 PM IST
