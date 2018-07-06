हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Abducted policeman shot dead by militants in Kashmir valley

Constable Javaid Ahmad, posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra, was abducted by unidentified gunmen from his home.

Jul 06, 2018, 23:16 PM IST
