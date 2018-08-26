हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: All you need to know about the cancer-causing green veggies

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on green vegetables that are being grown on the bed of Yamuna. As per our reports, they have a lot of lead and other harmful components that can cause cancer. Watch the full video to know more.

Aug 26, 2018, 10:28 AM IST
