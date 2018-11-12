हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Amid Maoist Violence, 103-Year-Old and disabled cast vote in Chhattisgarh

The first phase of Chhattisgarh elections begun today as people walked to polling booths to cast their vote for 18 seats. Amid Maoist Violence, 103-Year-Old and disabled also cast their vote. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 13, 2018, 09:47 AM IST
Next
Video

DNA analysis of long queues of parked trucks affecting traffic movement on the DND flyway

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close