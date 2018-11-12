हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA analysis of long queues of parked trucks affecting traffic movement on the DND flyway

Long Queues of trucks were parked just before the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway toll plaza after being denied entry in the national capital . Watch full video to know more.

Nov 12, 2018, 23:26 PM IST
DNA: Non Stop News, November 12th, 2018

