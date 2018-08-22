हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Cancer-causing pesticides in Delhi's green vegetables grown on the bed of Yamuna

This special segment of DNA beings to you latest information on pesticides in Delhi's veggies that can cause Cancer. We bring to you reports of a few samples collected and sent for lab test. Watch full video!

Aug 22, 2018, 22:58 PM IST
