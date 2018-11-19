हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: CRPF creates "Special 51" force to combat terrorism in J&K

CRPF is preparing a special team of its officers to deal with the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This troop of CRPF can enter the area during live firing where dangerous terrorists are present. The only basic sentence for this detachment is to get one for All All for One.

Nov 19, 2018, 22:54 PM IST
