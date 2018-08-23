हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Eid al-Adha was celebrated in an eco-friendly manner this year

This segment of DNA brings to you latest information on cleanliness and the reason why we brings to you this topic is because this year people in Delhi have celebrated eco-friendly Eid. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 23, 2018, 22:42 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: What India can learn from EU rules on sale of fruits and vegetables

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close