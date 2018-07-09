हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif convicted in Avenfield case

The Pakistan Court has convicted the Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield house case. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 23:06 PM IST
