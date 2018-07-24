हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: How illegal construction could lead to disaster in Delhi's Yamuna floodplain

The floodplains, which are still alive, are abuzz with illegal construction activities. Land mafia and builder nexus continue illegal constructions despite warnings from NGT, DDA as well as courts.

Jul 24, 2018, 17:56 PM IST
Next
Video

Prime Minister Modi on gifted 200 cows to villagers in Rwanda

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close