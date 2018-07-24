हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Indian money in Swiss banks fell 34.5 pct in 2017

This segment of DNA brings to you analysis of top news of the day. Indian deposits in Swiss banks fell by 34.5 per cent in 2017 and by 80 per cent since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014.

Jul 24, 2018, 23:04 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Hindu patient donates kidney to Muslim patient

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close