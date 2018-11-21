हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik dissolves assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state assembly. The state has been under Governor's Rule since June, when the BJP ended its ruling alliance with Ms Mufti.

Nov 21, 2018, 22:54 PM IST
