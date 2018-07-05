हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Karnataka government to increase petrol, diesel rates

HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in Karnataka announced a hike in prices of petrol and diesel. After the proposed hike, the petrol price will be increased by Rs 1.14 per litre and diesel rate will be up by Rs 1.12 per litre. Previously, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been criticising the central government for the high tax on fuel prices.

Jul 05, 2018, 23:10 PM IST
