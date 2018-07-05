हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Kashmiri students disrespect national anthem, nobody takes any action

In yet another incident involving disrespect for the national anthem, a video footage has emerged showing a group of students of the Central University of Kashmir staying seated during the Indian national anthem. Others present at the event kept mum while the students disrespected the anthem.

Jul 05, 2018, 23:10 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Karnataka government to increase petrol, diesel rates

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close