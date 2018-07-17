हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Know what is mob lynching and Supreme Court's order to draft new rules for it

In this segment of DNA, know what is mob lynching and Supreme Court's order to draft new rules for it. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 22:22 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: All you need to know about issue of fatwa against Nida Khan in Bareilly

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close