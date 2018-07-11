हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Rajasthan man clicks selfies with 3 dying road accident victims

Three people in Rajasthan's Barmer who met with a road accident, succumbed to injuries even as onlookers clicked pictures and selfies instead of helping them. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 11, 2018, 22:38 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, July 11, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close