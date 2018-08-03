हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Real-life Phunsukh Wangdu who inspired '3 idiots' character bags Ramon Magsaysay award

DNA: This is a special segment of Zee News which talks about real life Phunsukh Wangdu. Sonam Wangchuk who inspired '3 idiots' character bags Ramon Magsaysay award. Watch this video for more information.

Aug 03, 2018, 00:46 AM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Analysis on private invitation to Navjot Singh Sidhu for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close