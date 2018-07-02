हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Rocket bursts into flames in Japan after seconds of failed launch

The rocket launch of a Japanese start-up company failed in Hokkaido, northern Japan. Watch this video for more info!

Jul 02, 2018, 22:40 PM IST
