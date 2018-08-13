हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Sonia Gandhi and Oscar Fernandes moves to High Court in National Herald IT case

Sonia Gandhi and party leader Oscar Fernandes moved to the Delhi High Court challenging the reopening of their assessments by the Income tax Department regarding the Young Indian-National Herald transactions.

Aug 13, 2018, 23:46 PM IST
