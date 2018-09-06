हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DNA: Supreme Court slams Maharashtra govt over state police addressing media

This segment of DNA brings to you analysis of top news of the day. The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Maharashtra government over state police addressing the media on Bhima-Koregaon raids. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 06, 2018, 22:52 PM IST
