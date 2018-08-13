हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

DNA: Torrential rainfall in Kerala kills 39 people; IMD issues red alert

The torrential rainfall in the state has left 39 people dead in the last five days. According to the preliminary assessment by the state government, Kerala has suffered a loss of Rs 8,316 crore. The IMD, in its fresh warning, issued a ‘Red alert’, asking people to be cautious as there was a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in most places in Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts in the next 48 hours.

Aug 13, 2018, 23:14 PM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Non Stop News, August 13, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close