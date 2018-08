DNA: Watch Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary, August 02, 2018

Watch the complete segment of Daily News and Analysis with Sudhir Chaudhary which does analysis on private invitation to Navjot Singh Sidhu for Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony and also talks about real-life Phunsukh Wangdu who inspired '3 idiots' character. Also, know what happened in history on August 02 over the years. The top news of the day and many more important stories are also covered in this segment.