DNA: Why no 'candle march', protest or 'midnight dharna' for Mandsaur rape case?

This segment of DNA brings to you analysis of top news of the day. Why no 'candle march', protest or 'midnight dharna' for Mandsaur rape case? An eight-year-old girl was abducted and allegedly raped by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur.

Jun 29, 2018, 23:12 PM IST
