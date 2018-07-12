हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Don't talk about Muslims, address bigger issues: Minority intellectuals tell Rahul Gandhi

Congress President met with a group of Muslim intellectuals on Wednesday, who advised him to not talk about the community, but rather speak on issues such as poverty and education on the whole.

Jul 12, 2018, 18:22 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: India will turn into a "Hindu Pakistan" if BJP comes back into power, said Shashi Tharoor

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close