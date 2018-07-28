हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Doomsayers claim; Blood Mood signifies the end of the world

As the blood moon light up the night sky, some people believed it could actually bring about the end of the world. Doomsayers claim, Blood Mood signifies the end of the world, citing Bible verses, mainly from Acts and Revelation.

Jul 28, 2018, 15:40 PM IST
