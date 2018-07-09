हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dreaded don Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside Baghpat jail; Yogi suspends jailer

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath immediately suspended four people, including the Baghpat Jailer after Munna Bajrangi was shot dead inside Baghpat Jail ahead of his appearance in court. He has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Jul 09, 2018, 13:58 PM IST
