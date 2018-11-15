हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DRI, Army seize huge cache of arms, ammunition in Jammu

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a coordinated effort with the Indian Army has seized a huge cache of arms and explosives bearing Chinese markings from a village in Jammu, according to an official statement issued Wednesday. A suspected Pakistani national was killed in the operation carried out Tuesday, it said.

Nov 15, 2018, 11:24 AM IST
