हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Driver of SRTC alleges terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims, no injuries reported

Subhash Chander, Driver of SRTC has alleged terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims. Though no injuries were reported. He said that militants fired shots on the bus and one bullet also hit the window glass pane. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 23, 2018, 20:54 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Watch top deshhit news of today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close