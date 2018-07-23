हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dwara: Roof of a house collapse leading to death of 2

Late night a roof of a house in Delhi's Dwara area collapsed which led to death of 2 and 3 are injured.

Jul 23, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
