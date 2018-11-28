हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Election Breaking: 5 cr voters to decide fate of 2907 candidates in Madhya Pradesh

More than 5 cr voters will on Wednesday decide the fate of 2907 candidates in Madhya Pradesh. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 28, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
Next
Video

Madhya Pradesh Elections: 6.3% voter turnout recorded till 9 AM

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close