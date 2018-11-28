हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Election Breaking: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan offers prayers before polling

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan offers prayers before polling . Voting in the state is underway. Voting for 2018 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh began on Wednesday morning amid very tight security. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 28, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
