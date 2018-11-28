हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Election Breaking: Polling in three naxal-hit constituencies underway

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates on Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in which voting has began in three naxal-hit constituencies at 7 AM and will end by 3 PM. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 28, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
