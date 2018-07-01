हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eleven members of a family found dead at a house in Delhi's Burari

At least 11 dead bodies were on Sunday found in a house in Delhi’s Burari area today morning. The dead bodies were found hanging in a suspicious state.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
