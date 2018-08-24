हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Encounter underway in Anantnag's Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up

An encounter has started between the security forces and terrorists in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. At least 3 terrorists are believed to be hiding in a residential area. Mobile internet services have been suspended in the district.

Aug 24, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
