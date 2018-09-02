हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district in south Kashmir. Security forces had launched a search operation in Laddi Imamsahab village.

Sep 02, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
