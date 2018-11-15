हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eunuchs nude for selfie on signature bridge; Video goes viral

This segment of Zee News brings tio you latest information on delhi's Signature Bridge, where some eunuchs were seen dancing nude & clicking selfies at the Signature Bridge. The video has gone viral. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 19:18 PM IST
