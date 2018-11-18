हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ex-BJP leader Manvendra Singh named to fight Raje in Congress second list

The Congress on Saturday released a second list of 32 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections

Nov 18, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
Next
Video

Alyque Padamsee, noted theatre personality and ad guru, dies at 90

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close