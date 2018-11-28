हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Exclusive conversation with Arun Yadav who is pitched against Shivraj Chouhan in Budhni

Congress is fighting a big battle in Madhya Pradesh to regain power after sitting out for 15 long years, while Arun Yadav has full faith in winning against CM Chouhan in Budhni. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 28, 2018, 12:00 PM IST
