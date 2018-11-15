हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Exclusive: In conversation with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In an exclusive interview to Zee News, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed his assembly elections strategy and showed confidence that BJP would come in power again. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 15:04 PM IST
Video

