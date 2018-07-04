हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Experts sent To 5 countries tour for new weapons for Indian Army

A delegation of experts have been sent to 5 countries who will interact with leading manufacturers of weapons which will be later purchased for the Indian Army.

Jul 04, 2018, 18:54 PM IST
Next
Video

5W1H: WhatsApp ‘horrified’ by terrible acts of violence, will sanitise its platform

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close