Fatwa against Nida Khan, who was forced to sleep with husband's father, brother under Nikah Halala

A Lucknow woman on Monday alleged that she was given triple talaq twice and forced to sleep, consummate marriage with her father-in-law and brother-in-law, under the Islamic practice of Nikah Halala, so that her husband could marry her again.

Jul 17, 2018, 11:06 AM IST
