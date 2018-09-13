हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fight against LTTE not 'ethnic war', military action not targeted at Tamils: Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa said Wednesday the fight against the LTTE that ended in 2009 cannot be dubbed an "ethnic war", asserting that the military action was not directed against the Tamil community.

Sep 13, 2018, 08:56 AM IST
