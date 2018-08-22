हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire at Mumbai’s Crystal Tower kills 4, injures 14

Four people have been reported dead as of now and 14 injured in a fire that broke out at Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Parel. Residents who are trapped in the top floor of the high-rise are being evacuated. The fire has been brought under control.

Aug 22, 2018, 14:30 PM IST
