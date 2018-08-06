हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire breaks out at Kolkata cinema hall, no casualty

A fire broke out on Sunday at the Priya cinema hall in the Deshapriyo Park area of Kolkata during a late night show, fire brigade officials said. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
