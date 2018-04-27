हिन्दी
News
Video
First woman CRPF officer Usha Kiran to get Smart Policing award
FICCI selected the first woman CRPF officer Usha Kiran for the prestigious award.
Apr 27, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Next
Video
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for a peaceful panchayat polls
Google Search shows Narendra Modi as India's first PM: Here's how Twitter reacted
Internet & Social Media
Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan says her case is similar to Kathua rape case
West Bengal
Centre 'within its right' to reject recommendation for Justice KM Joseph's el...
India
India and Pakistan to take part in first ever joint military exercises
India
World
Dhoni drying Ziva's hair is the most adorable thing on internet today—Watch
People
Telangana Class 10th SSC results to be declared at Bsetelangana.org shortly, Steps to check...
India
Drug racket: Court orders attachment of Mamta Kulkarni's properties
People
Kushinagar accident: Van driver had earphones on when collision with train took place killin...
Uttar Pradesh
Centre asks SC collegium to reconsider recommendation for elevation of Justice KM Joseph
India
TS SSC Results 2018, Telangana Class 10th SSC, board exam results 2018 to be declared on Apr...
India
Education