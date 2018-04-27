हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
First woman CRPF officer Usha Kiran to get Smart Policing award

FICCI selected the first woman CRPF officer Usha Kiran for the prestigious award.

Apr 27, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
