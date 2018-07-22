हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Five-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad, labourers trapped

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Ghaziabad, five days after two buildings fell down in Greater Noida, claiming nine lives. Several labourers are believed to be trapped under the debris

Jul 22, 2018, 16:44 PM IST
