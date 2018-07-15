हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Flood alert in central Kashmir after heavy rains

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Jammu and Kashmir as the state is under flood alert after heavy rains. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 13:56 PM IST
