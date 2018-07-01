हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Flood alert in Kashmir as heavy rains continue in valley

A flood alert was sounded after Jhelum river flowed above the critical 21-feet mark at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district Schools in Kashmir will also remain shut.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:04 PM IST
